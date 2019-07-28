Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Comparison side by side

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.20 N/A -2.54 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.65 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Dynavax Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$27 is Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 864.29%. Competitively the consensus price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential -9.98% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 57.3%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.