Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Comparison side by side

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 10.54 N/A -2.54 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.01 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 742.43% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27. Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 186.93%. Based on the results given earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation was more bearish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.