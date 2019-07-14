Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Comparing side by side

Since Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.99 N/A -2.54 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.15 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.56 beta means Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 44.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$27 is Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 569.98%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 95.04% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 85.7% respectively. About 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.46% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.