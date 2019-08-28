Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Comparison side by side

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.97 N/A -2.54 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 66.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 58.9%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.