Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.54 N/A -2.54 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Morphic Holding Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 average price target and a 72.97% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 49.9% respectively. 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.