Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparing side by side

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 10.56 N/A -2.54 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.85 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a consensus price target of $27, and a 698.82% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 208.33% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.