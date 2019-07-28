Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Comparing side by side

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.20 N/A -2.54 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 4.03 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.56 beta indicates that Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Dynavax Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 864.29% upside potential and an average price target of $27. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $170.82, while its potential upside is 23.74%. Based on the results given earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 11.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.