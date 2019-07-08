Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparison side by side

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.29 N/A -2.54 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 1.76 beta which makes it 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation. Its rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, with potential upside of 595.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. About 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.