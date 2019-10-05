Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 47.27M -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,369,699,522.61% -190.8% -63.4% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 535,941,043.08% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta means Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 39.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 126.72% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.