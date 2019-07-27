Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Comparing side by side

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.20 N/A -2.54 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.37 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival ChromaDex Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s upside potential is 864.29% at a $27 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 17.6% respectively. 1% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 37.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats ChromaDex Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.