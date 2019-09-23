Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Contrasting side by side

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 18.38 N/A -2.54 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.92 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.61 beta indicates that Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, ChemoCentryx Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 166.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.