Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Contrasting side by side

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 17.25 N/A -2.54 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 55.48 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.56 beta indicates that Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. ArQule Inc.’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. ArQule Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has an average price target of $27, and a 637.70% upside potential. On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -27.45% and its consensus price target is $7.69. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.