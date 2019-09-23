Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Contrasting side by side

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 18.38 N/A -2.54 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.25 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Dynavax Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 21.4%. About 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation was more bearish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.