Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparison side by side

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.57 N/A -2.54 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.61 beta means Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 39.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta is the reason why it is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$27 is Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 837.50%. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 20.35%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 83%. 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.