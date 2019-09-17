Dynatronics (DYNT) Reaches $1.29 52 Week Low; Mattel (MAT)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

The stock of Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.20 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.29 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $10.86M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $1.20 price target is reached, the company will be worth $760,130 less. The stock increased 7.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 7,231 shares traded or 56.14% up from the average. Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has declined 45.96% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.96% the S&P500. Some Historical DYNT News: 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY NET SALES $16.6 MLN VS $7.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 19/04/2018 DJ Dynatronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYNT)

Mattel Inc (MAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 101 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 168 cut down and sold their stock positions in Mattel Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 409.99 million shares, down from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mattel Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 76 Reduced: 92 Increased: 69 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment increased to 7 in Q2 2019. Its up 4.67, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Dynatronics Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.20 million shares or 101.21% more from 1.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Llc owns 0% invested in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) for 25,300 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) for 31,834 shares. Perritt Mgmt holds 0.15% or 200,000 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Lc owns 117,619 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). 576,000 were accumulated by Armistice Limited Liability. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 30,043 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). National Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 20,017 shares.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.86 million. It makes and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products.

Analysts await Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Dynatronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Expect Breakeven For Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dynatronics promotes Brian Baker to CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Dynatronics Promotes Brian Baker to Chief Executive Officer – Stockhouse” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ContraVir Pharmaceuticals leads healthcare gainers; ReWalk Robotics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CIEN, SFIX, HOME and CLDR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 569,667 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss $311.3M; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL – ON MARCH 28 & MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO CERTAIN FOREIGN JOINDER AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 20, 2017; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Will Assess Likely Impact of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation on Mattel Financial Position Through 2019; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL: NO BORROWINGS FROM ASSET-BACKED LENDING FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – GEORGIADIS WILL SERVE IN AN ADVISORY ROLE AT MATTEL THROUGH MAY 10, 2018

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mattel Just Dropped 6.6% – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel News: Whistleblower Letter Sends MAT Stock Tumbling – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mattel News: MAT Stock Continues to Soar After Rejected Takeover Offer – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel Earnings: MAT Stock Gains as Q2 Sales Up 2%, Top Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 72% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.