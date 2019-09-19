Dynatronics (DYNT) Reaches $1.23 Yearly Low; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Shorts Raised By 4.13%

The stock of Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.19 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.23 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $10.53M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $1.19 price target is reached, the company will be worth $315,750 less. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 7,935 shares traded or 64.35% up from the average. Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has declined 45.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.96% the S&P500. Some Historical DYNT News: 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY NET SALES $16.6 MLN VS $7.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 DJ Dynatronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYNT)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) had an increase of 4.13% in short interest. TTPH’s SI was 4.04 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.13% from 3.88M shares previously. With 611,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s short sellers to cover TTPH’s short positions. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3202. About 246,105 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 88.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTPH); 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 06/03/2018 Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE SAYS WATT HAS SERVED AS SVP, FINANCE SINCE JAN. 2017 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Tetraphase

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 16.35 million shares or 17.26% less from 19.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 859,322 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 30,000 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 19,047 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Com has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 140,817 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). 11,000 were accumulated by Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 104,265 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 5,244 shares. 15,825 are held by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 19 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 15,000 shares. 683 Cap Lc holds 0.04% or 840,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Two Sigma Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 11,645 shares.

More notable recent Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Should Know About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTPH) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 90% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Report Negative Q1 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $17.39 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

More notable recent Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Expect Breakeven For Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dynatronics promotes Brian Baker to CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dynatronics Promotes Brian Baker to Chief Executive Officer – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIEN, SFIX, HOME and CLDR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ContraVir Pharmaceuticals leads healthcare gainers; ReWalk Robotics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Dynatronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.53 million. It makes and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products.