Dynatronics (DYNT) Forms $1.31 Double Bottom; Stage Stores (SSI) SI Decreased By 0.11%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. SSI’s SI was 4.18 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 4.18 million shares previously. With 66,800 avg volume, 63 days are for Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)’s short sellers to cover SSI’s short positions. The SI to Stage Stores Inc’s float is 16.54%. It closed at $0.83 lastly. It is up 65.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Sales $1.6B-$1.64B; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES AND EPS IMPROVEMENT; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES 4Q ADJ EPS 45C; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Tax Rate of 0%, Which Will Negatively Affect FY18 EPS by 36c-52c Within Comparable Sales and EBIT Guidance Ranges; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.14; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.61 BLN TO $1.64 BLN; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Stage Stores May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Rev $359.7M; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES NET SALES BETWEEN $1,610 MLN AND $1,640 MLN

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) formed double bottom with $1.23 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.31 share price. Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) has $11.03 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 11,940 shares traded or 163.11% up from the average. Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has declined 45.96% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.96% the S&P500. Some Historical DYNT News: 19/04/2018 DJ Dynatronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYNT); 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY NET SALES $16.6 MLN VS $7.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18

Investors sentiment increased to 7 in Q2 2019. Its up 4.67, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Dynatronics Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.20 million shares or 101.21% more from 1.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,484 are owned by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 25,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 22,086 shares. Citadel Advisors reported 30,043 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 20,017 shares. First Light Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 117,619 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3,645 shares. Armistice Cap Llc holds 0.06% or 576,000 shares. Perritt Capital has invested 0.15% in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). Brown Advisory stated it has 31,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Dynatronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.08 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Stage Stores, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 0.55% less from 8.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 18,175 shares. 1 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Co. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 30,200 shares. 452,971 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 8,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,674 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 550,474 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,831 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 486,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 1 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 70,363 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd owns 0% invested in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) for 13,413 shares.