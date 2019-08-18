Dynatronics (DYNT) Forms $1.26 Double Bottom; Westover Capital Advisors Has Lifted By $335,461 Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 9.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 2,819 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 32,125 shares with $3.83M value, up from 29,306 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $35.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.37M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) formed double bottom with $1.16 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.26 share price. Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) has $10.61M valuation. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 7,244 shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has declined 45.96% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.96% the S&P500. Some Historical DYNT News: 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 19/04/2018 DJ Dynatronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYNT); 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS CORP QTRLY NET SALES $16.6 MLN VS $7.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DYNATRONICS FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES

Analysts await Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Dynatronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Dynatronics Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.10 million shares or 1.24% more from 1.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested in 0% or 21,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 22,086 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc invested 0.15% in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 31,834 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 28,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). Susquehanna Llp owns 38,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,135 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT). Armistice Cap Limited Co reported 576,000 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 114,865 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $136.47’s average target is 0.41% above currents $135.91 stock price. Dollar General had 31 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, June 13 with “Top Pick”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 30 by Loop Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley.