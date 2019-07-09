Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -0.34 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.49 N/A 0.47 62.31

Demonstrates Dynatronics Corporation and Varex Imaging Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dynatronics Corporation and Varex Imaging Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -27.2% -6.6% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

Dynatronics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Varex Imaging Corporation are 2.8 and 1.1 respectively. Varex Imaging Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dynatronics Corporation and Varex Imaging Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Varex Imaging Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $42 average price target and a 38.71% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dynatronics Corporation and Varex Imaging Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 25.3% of Dynatronics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.12% -15.31% -31.4% -31.2% -38.97% -35.16% Varex Imaging Corporation -5.26% -10.44% -7.52% 7.09% -21.7% 23.14%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation has -35.16% weaker performance while Varex Imaging Corporation has 23.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats Dynatronics Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.