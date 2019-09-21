Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.17 N/A -0.25 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 5 0.54 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dynatronics Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dynatronics Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Volatility and Risk

Dynatronics Corporation has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dynatronics Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Nuvectra Corporation is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Nuvectra Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dynatronics Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Nuvectra Corporation’s potential upside is 1,076.47% and its average target price is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dynatronics Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 76.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation was less bearish than Nuvectra Corporation.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.