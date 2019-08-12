Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

This is a contrast between Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.18 N/A -0.25 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 4.14 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dynatronics Corporation and Myomo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dynatronics Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Myomo Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Myomo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dynatronics Corporation and Myomo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation shares and 12% of Myomo Inc. shares. About 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7% of Myomo Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year Myomo Inc. has weaker performance than Dynatronics Corporation

Summary

Dynatronics Corporation beats Myomo Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.