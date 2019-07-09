Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -0.34 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 6 1.60 N/A -34.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynatronics Corporation and InspireMD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -27.2% -6.6% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.19 shows that Dynatronics Corporation is 119.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, InspireMD Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynatronics Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, InspireMD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. InspireMD Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dynatronics Corporation and InspireMD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dynatronics Corporation and InspireMD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 3.6% respectively. Insiders held 25.3% of Dynatronics Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.3% of InspireMD Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.12% -15.31% -31.4% -31.2% -38.97% -35.16% InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation was less bearish than InspireMD Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dynatronics Corporation beats InspireMD Inc.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.