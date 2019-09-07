Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

We are comparing Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.16 N/A -0.25 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.61 N/A 1.48 30.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dynatronics Corporation and Globus Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dynatronics Corporation and Globus Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Dynatronics Corporation has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Globus Medical Inc.’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynatronics Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Globus Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6. Globus Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynatronics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation shares and 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares. 26.6% are Dynatronics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59% Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation has -43.59% weaker performance while Globus Medical Inc. has 5.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats Dynatronics Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.