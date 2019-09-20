Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.17 N/A -0.25 0.00 Medtronic plc 96 4.91 N/A 3.40 29.96

Table 1 demonstrates Dynatronics Corporation and Medtronic plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dynatronics Corporation and Medtronic plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5% Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.07 shows that Dynatronics Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Medtronic plc has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dynatronics Corporation are 1.4 and 0.6. Competitively, Medtronic plc has 2.6 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Medtronic plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dynatronics Corporation and Medtronic plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Medtronic plc 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Medtronic plc is $116.13, which is potential 4.45% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation shares and 84% of Medtronic plc shares. Dynatronics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Medtronic plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59% Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation has -43.59% weaker performance while Medtronic plc has 12.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Medtronic plc beats Dynatronics Corporation.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.