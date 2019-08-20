Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Comparing side by side

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.19 N/A -0.25 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.08 N/A 2.01 43.57

Table 1 highlights Dynatronics Corporation and Integer Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dynatronics Corporation and Integer Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.07 shows that Dynatronics Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Integer Holdings Corporation’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dynatronics Corporation. Its rival Integer Holdings Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.5 respectively. Integer Holdings Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dynatronics Corporation and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Integer Holdings Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $92 average target price and a 19.20% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dynatronics Corporation and Integer Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 99.9%. Insiders held roughly 26.6% of Dynatronics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Integer Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation has -43.59% weaker performance while Integer Holdings Corporation has 14.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats Dynatronics Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.