Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Comparing side by side

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -0.34 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 5 1.21 N/A -45.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dynatronics Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dynatronics Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -27.2% -6.6% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -342.6% -274.4%

Volatility and Risk

Dynatronics Corporation’s current beta is -0.19 and it happens to be 119.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc.’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

Dynatronics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. CHF Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dynatronics Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dynatronics Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 24.3% respectively. Dynatronics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.3%. Comparatively, CHF Solutions Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynatronics Corporation -1.12% -15.31% -31.4% -31.2% -38.97% -35.16% CHF Solutions Inc. 4.55% -9.58% -56.47% -76.32% -90.97% -46.16%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than CHF Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dynatronics Corporation beats CHF Solutions Inc.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.