Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Touches $21.50 Low on Sep, 9; Springbok Capital Management Decreased Its Flex LTD (Call) (FLEX) Position

The stock of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) reached all time low today, Sep, 9 and still has $19.57 target or 9.00% below today’s $21.50 share price. This indicates more downside for the $5.72 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $19.57 PT is reached, the company will be worth $514.89M less. The stock decreased 9.64% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 2.36 million shares traded. Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Flex Ltd (Call) (FLEX) stake by 65.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 38,300 shares as Flex Ltd (Call) (FLEX)’s stock declined 2.45%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 20,500 shares with $205,000 value, down from 58,800 last quarter. Flex Ltd (Call) now has $5.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 4.07M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 18/04/2018 – Flexible Printed Circuit Boards – Global Strategic Business Report Analysis 2016-2018 to 2024 – Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) to the July 9, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Hope Nesteruk and Other CPSC Staff Participating in A Conference Call with the ASTM Gates Push Out/Flex Test; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc

Among 10 analysts covering Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Dynatrace has $3300 highest and $2300 lowest target. $28.80’s average target is 33.95% above currents $21.5 stock price. Dynatrace had 14 analyst reports since August 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 5. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3100 target in Thursday, September 5 report.

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability Company reported 300,419 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 0.01% or 238,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 980,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 840,271 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Regions holds 0% or 108 shares. Moreover, First Republic has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Sei invested in 836,701 shares. 1.83 million are held by Renaissance Techs Llc. Focused Wealth Management invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Nwq Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 2.50 million shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,493 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al stated it has 35,650 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 33 shares. 331 were reported by Archford Strategies Limited Liability.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 10,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 119,708 shares and now owns 120,000 shares. Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 9.00% above currents $10.55 stock price. Flex had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 29 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of FLEX in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.