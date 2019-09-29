Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Touches $18.95 Low on Sep, 29; Cnx Resources (CNX) Shorts Down By 3.37%

The stock of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) reached all time low today, Sep, 29 and still has $18.19 target or 4.00% below today’s $18.95 share price. This indicates more downside for the $5.32 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $18.19 PT is reached, the company will be worth $212.60 million less. The stock decreased 5.44% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 1.45M shares traded. Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cnx Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) had a decrease of 3.37% in short interest. CNX’s SI was 29.21M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.37% from 30.23 million shares previously. With 4.51M avg volume, 7 days are for Cnx Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s short sellers to cover CNX’s short positions. The SI to Cnx Resources Corporation’s float is 14.88%. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 2.48M shares traded. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has declined 48.11% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CNX News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CNXM’s new notes B3 with stable outlook; 16/03/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners LP Completes Acquisition of Shirley-Pennsboro System From CNX Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION QTRLY SHR $2.35; 16/04/2018 – CONSOL Energy Pledges Multi-year Funding for School Safety Initiative; 08/03/2018 – CNX RESOURCES – AMENDED FACILITY WITH ACCORDION FEATURE TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS TO $3.0 BLN, ESTABLISHES INITIAL BORROWING BASE OF $2.5 BLN; 05/03/2018 CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – TO USE PROCEEDS OF SALE OF NOTES TO FUND ACQUISITION OF CNX RESOURCE’S 95% INTEREST IN SHIRLEY-PENNSBORO GATHERING SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Shell, Eclipse, CNX Resources Fill 2018 DUG East Speaker Line-Up; 03/05/2018 – CNX RESPOURCES – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME $495.7 MLN VS $319.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources Reaffirms 2018 Production Guidance of About 500 Bcfe-525 Bcfe; 06/04/2018 – CNX Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 29, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. Clarkson J. Palmer also bought $70,000 worth of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) shares. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider LANIGAN BERNARD JR bought $250,019.

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 0 investors sold CNX Resources Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 22,410 shares or 11.32% less from 25,272 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 310 shares. Callahan Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 22,100 shares.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production , and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. It has a 4.79 P/E ratio. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic.