Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Touches $18.43 Low on Oct, 1; Orasure Technologies (OSUR) Sellers Increased By 6.07% Their Shorts

Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) had an increase of 6.07% in short interest. OSUR’s SI was 2.83M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.07% from 2.66M shares previously. With 763,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s short sellers to cover OSUR’s short positions. The SI to Orasure Technologies Inc’s float is 4.74%. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 15,318 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 19/03/2018 OraSure Technologies Access Event Set By CL King for Mar. 26; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q EPS 3c; 21/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 6.0C; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer; 18/04/2018 – FDA: OraSure Technologies, Inc.- Cocaine Metabolite MICRO-PLATE EIA, Catalog Number: 1122SC, UDI: (0100608337000429(17)180228(1; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES ROBERTO CUCA NEW CFO; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC OSUR.O SAYS ROBERTO CUCA APPOINTED CFO

The stock of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) reached all time low today, Oct, 1 and still has $16.77 target or 9.00% below today’s $18.43 share price. This indicates more downside for the $5.17B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $16.77 PT is reached, the company will be worth $465.21M less. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 162,624 shares traded. Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $463.55 million. It operates in two divisions, OSUR and DNAG. It has a 23.62 P/E ratio. The firm also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1.

Among 10 analysts covering Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Dynatrace has $3300 highest and $2300 lowest target. $28.80’s average target is 56.27% above currents $18.43 stock price. Dynatrace had 14 analyst reports since August 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DT in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DT in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating.

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic.

