Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Reaches $23.80 After 8.00% Down Move; Last Week Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Smiths Group PLC (LON:SMIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Smiths Group PLC has GBX 1760 highest and GBX 1500 lowest target. GBX 1630’s average target is -3.32% below currents GBX 1686 stock price. Smiths Group PLC had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SMIN in report on Wednesday, July 24 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by RBC Capital Markets. See Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1850.00 Upgrade

02/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1660.00 New Target: GBX 1760.00 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1610.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1730.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1525.00 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

The stock of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 842,886 shares traded. Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $6.56 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $21.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DT worth $524.64M less.

More notable recent Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Tops Q1 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q2 & FY20 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dynatrace Analysts Lay Out Bull Case – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dynatrace to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic.

Among 10 analysts covering Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Dynatrace has $3300 highest and $2300 lowest target. $28.80’s average target is 21.01% above currents $23.8 stock price. Dynatrace had 14 analyst reports since August 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) rating on Thursday, September 5. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $3100 target. The stock of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Barclays Capital.

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various services and products for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.74 billion GBP. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions. It has a 23.06 P/E ratio. The John Crane division offers engineered services and products comprising mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, and specialist filtration systems.

The stock decreased 0.06% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1686. About 815,646 shares traded. Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.