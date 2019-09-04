Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Reaches $23.80 After 7.00% Up Move; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

The stock of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.03% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 317,468 shares traded. Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $6.56B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $25.47 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DT worth $459.06M more.

Among 6 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $95.17’s average target is 63.94% above currents $58.05 stock price. GrubHub had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6800 target. Credit Suisse maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Citigroup. See Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) latest ratings:

The stock increased 2.31% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 666,980 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 210.33 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

Among 10 analysts covering Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Dynatrace has $3300 highest and $2300 lowest target. $28.60’s average target is 20.17% above currents $23.8 stock price. Dynatrace had 12 analyst reports since August 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

