Dynasil of America (DYSL) Reaches $1.18 52-Week High; Ameriprise Financial Increased Its Wiley (John) & Sons (JW.A) Stake

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Wiley (John) & Sons (JW.A) stake by 8.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 14,579 shares as Wiley (John) & Sons (JW.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 179,422 shares with $7.93 million value, up from 164,843 last quarter. Wiley (John) & Sons now has $2.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 35,530 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1

The stock of Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) hit a new 52-week high and has $1.23 target or 4.00% above today’s $1.18 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $20.72M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $1.23 price target is reached, the company will be worth $828,880 more. The stock increased 7.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 12,415 shares traded. Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) has declined 17.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DYSL News: 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q Rev $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE $10.3 MLN VS $10.1 MLN; 05/04/2018 Dynasil Corporation of America Announces RMD’s CLYC Program Featured as Department of Energy Success Story; 17/05/2018 – Dynasil Appoints Nirmal Parikh VP, Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dynasil Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYSL); 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Hilger Crystals Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) stake by 39,933 shares to 252,227 valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldcorp Inc (Put) (NYSE:GG) stake by 176,645 shares and now owns 4,400 shares. Lci Industries was reduced too.

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$45.92, Is It Time To Put John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s (NYSE:JW.A) 13% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW-A) (JW-B) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wiley Finally Sees a Return to Top-Line Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dynasil Corporation of America Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders; Company to Voluntarily Delist Common Stock From Nasdaq – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “He Was Expected To Fail Because Of His Dyslexia. He Then Made His First $1 Million At 13 And By Age 20 He Was Making Over $100 Million – Forbes” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dynasil Corporation of America Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dynasil Corporation of America Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dynasil Corporation of America Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, makes, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.72 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.