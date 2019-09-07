Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)

This is a contrast between Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynasil Corporation of America 1 0.35 N/A 0.07 15.21 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dynasil Corporation of America and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynasil Corporation of America 0.00% 6% 4.1% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Dynasil Corporation of America has a 0.28 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Schmitt Industries Inc. has a 0.53 beta and it is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynasil Corporation of America is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Schmitt Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Schmitt Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.3% of Dynasil Corporation of America shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of Schmitt Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dynasil Corporation of America’s share owned by insiders are 30.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynasil Corporation of America 0.91% 6.73% 1.83% 6.73% -17.16% 24.72% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89%

For the past year Dynasil Corporation of America has 24.72% stronger performance while Schmitt Industries Inc. has -25.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dynasil Corporation of America beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturerÂ’s representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.