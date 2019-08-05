Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynasil Corporation of America 1 0.46 N/A 0.07 15.21 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dynasil Corporation of America and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dynasil Corporation of America and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynasil Corporation of America 0.00% 6% 4.1% Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynasil Corporation of America and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 10.3% and 0.16% respectively. 30.4% are Dynasil Corporation of America’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynasil Corporation of America 0.91% 6.73% 1.83% 6.73% -17.16% 24.72% Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29%

For the past year Dynasil Corporation of America’s stock price has bigger growth than Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Dynasil Corporation of America beats Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturerÂ’s representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.