Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Stake In Electronic Arts (EA) Was Has Raised; Hbk Sorce Advisory Trimmed Position in Celgene (CELG) as Market Valuation Declined

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01M.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Subscriptions, Streaming Integral to the Bull Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “‘Apex Legends’ charges up EA’s quarterly revenue beat – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Electronic Arts, P&G, GE, Spotify – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares to 470,381 shares, valued at $234.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,132 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 45,043 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 282,651 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Manchester Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 4,795 shares. 3,429 were reported by Fred Alger Management Inc. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Spinnaker holds 0.35% or 34,219 shares. Cleararc reported 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership holds 1.07% or 756,282 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 136,317 shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,329 shares to 90,968 shares, valued at $17.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).