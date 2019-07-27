Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $33.66 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Trimmed Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 24,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares to 470,381 shares, valued at $234.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was made by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31,100 shares to 46,100 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.