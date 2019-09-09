Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Stock Value Declined; Monetary Management Group Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $1.13 Million as Shares Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 15,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 32,015 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”

