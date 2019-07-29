Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $33.66 Million; As Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Share Price Declined, Holder Nwi Management LP Has Trimmed Holding

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.69M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.37M, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 3.40 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JBLU: NOT SEEING RASM DIFFERENCE IN BASIC ECONOMY MARKETS; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice President, Corporate Communications and Elizabeth Windram to Vice President, Marketing; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE TO JOIN TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: NO PRESSURE TO MAKE DECISION ON TAKING AIRBUS A321LR; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways 1Q Net Profit Rises 7.3%; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC; 26/03/2018 – JetBlue Selects Developer for Proposed JFK Expansion; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS YEAR OVER YEAR CASM EX-FUEL TO BE BETWEEN NEGATIVE 1.0% AND POSITIVE 1.0%; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Flight Attendants Vote to Bring Second Union to Airline

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $192.59 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company owns 163,005 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Group has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Co holds 768,002 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 13,915 are owned by Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 121,851 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 5 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Donald Smith & holds 5.76% or 9.18M shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested in 0% or 659 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Assetmark owns 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 2,510 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 338,825 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 219 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $63.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU).

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Ride Record-Breaking Independence Day Travel – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Shape Norfolk Southern’s (NSC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “If Only JetBlue Wasn’t An Airline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $45,450 activity.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares to 296,443 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Epoch Prtn has invested 0.4% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability invested in 157,831 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 224,762 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 100,972 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 34,272 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Synovus Fincl reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 81 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc holds 17,444 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Llc reported 23,435 shares stake. Crossover Mgmt Vi Lc holds 609,035 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 1.21M shares.