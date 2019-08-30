Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Has Decreased by $59.50 Million as Shares Rose; Ngam Advisors LP Has Cut Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Position by $3.61 Million; Stock Price Declined

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84M, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 84,832 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 66,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 13,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 80,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 79,150 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.29M for 17.47 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co has 408,871 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 837,262 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited holds 920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,674 were accumulated by Argent. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Jane Street Ltd, New York-based fund reported 183,491 shares. Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 56 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 12,300 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% stake. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 1.68M shares. Dupont Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 4,805 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays (NYSE:BCS) by 456,097 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 45,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Honda Mtr Ltd (NYSE:HMC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.47M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.