Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Position in Electronic Arts (EA) Upped as Share Value Declined; Tetra Tech (TTEK) Share Value Rose While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.85 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.02. About 540,536 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 82,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 134,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, down from 216,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 31,090 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Promising Industrial Stocks Set to Soar In H2 – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Announces $70M Contract from USAID for Global Analytical Services – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EnerSys (ENS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IJR, SIGI, FCFS, TTEK – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson (EMR) Q3 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

