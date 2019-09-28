Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Lowered as Stock Rose; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $560,348 as Shares Declined

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 338,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.30 million, down from 4.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 501,961 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 7,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 190,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57 million, down from 197,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 18,327 shares to 748,871 shares, valued at $62.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Liability owns 140,064 shares. Kiltearn Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.90 million shares. Finemark Bankshares Trust accumulated 0.87% or 205,119 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 0.6% or 804,961 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 1.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Headinvest Ltd Com invested in 80,359 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 222,696 shares. Timber Hill Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Family Cap Trust reported 4,375 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership has 1.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verus Fincl Prns accumulated 10,634 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 127,456 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0.02% or 177,610 shares. 7,756 are owned by Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 51,236 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.