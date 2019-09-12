Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Has Cut by $4.40 Million; Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Hasbro (HAS) Stake by $767,760 as Share Price Rose

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.87. About 616,329 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 338,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.30 million, down from 4.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 1.07 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59M and $20.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 107,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barry Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 6,645 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 2,193 are owned by Iberiabank. Cordasco Fincl Network accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 47,847 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings invested in 0.04% or 442,191 shares. Lau Limited Com invested in 1.47% or 29,100 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 234,456 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.08% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 390 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 340 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).