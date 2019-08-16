Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lowered Its Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) as Share Price Rose; Polaris Industries (PII) Market Valuation Declined While Northstar Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries (PII) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 68,522 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 83,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 812,730 shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 43,132 shares to 47,352 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 21,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 12.67 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bank Na reported 3,775 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Vanguard reported 0.02% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 38,908 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 14,613 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc has 2,812 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 3,215 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited accumulated 2,400 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 100 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 386 shares.