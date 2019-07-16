Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake By $9.00 Million; Axa Has Lowered By $11.52 Million Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 26.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 296,443 shares with $24.89M value, down from 404,893 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $171.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 1.01M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline

Axa decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 17.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 185,842 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Axa holds 873,728 shares with $54.36 million value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 11.53M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Capital accumulated 6 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. 24,338 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 2,444 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1.22M shares. Renaissance has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 11,240 were reported by Driehaus Cap Ltd. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 21,481 shares. Vontobel Asset has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 48,541 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc reported 12,242 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 7,200 are held by Fiduciary Tru. Regent Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.42% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 16,769 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 19.41 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, February 22 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Wealth has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 340,917 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Com has 0.5% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 303,022 shares. Carroll Assoc owns 8,407 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 5,948 shares. At Financial Bank invested in 40,931 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Scotia Cap Inc reported 588,774 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,105 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marathon Trading Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested in 36,623 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Skylands Cap Lc reported 197,225 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 54,765 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ally Incorporated accumulated 57,000 shares.

Axa increased Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) stake by 63,400 shares to 90,800 valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) stake by 539,338 shares and now owns 653,300 shares. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.