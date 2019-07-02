Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lifted Its Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $33.66 Million; As Simon Property Group (SPG) Share Price Declined, American International Group Increased Its Stake by $1.61 Million

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 8,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50M, up from 125,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $161.95. About 1.29M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.72. About 3.70 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of stock was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. On Monday, February 11 Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 12,000 shares. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Google Stadia’s Business Model Doesn’t Make Sense – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Turtle Beach Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Positive On Video Gaming Industry, But ‘Same-Old’ Games Not Good Enough Anymore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown & Research Company owns 2,500 shares. Moreover, Scopus Asset LP has 1.32% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 445,000 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj owns 10,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Myriad Asset Management Limited owns 300,000 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 521,231 shares. 81 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. 53,765 are held by Stanley. Melvin Lp reported 1.62M shares stake. Aurora Invest Counsel has 1.18% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 27,243 shares. Stephens Mgmt Group Limited Liability Com reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Macquarie Limited has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 75,960 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 5,957 shares. Moore Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $55.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,443 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Retail REITs That Are Still in Big Trouble – Yahoo Finance” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Are the Mall REITs Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My New Top Pick For 2019 Is Simon Property And Its 4.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.