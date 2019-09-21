Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increases Position in Six Flags Entmt (SIX); As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Highland Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.07 Million Its Stake

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 331,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 948,489 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28 million, up from 617,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 1.45 million shares traded or 24.20% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc analyzed 6,509 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 58,047 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 64,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61M shares traded or 117.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 17,364 shares to 131,211 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 5,335 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 10 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 3,344 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson And owns 8,430 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cabot reported 1,300 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 1,735 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Com Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,124 shares. Security National Tru reported 3,020 shares. Wellington Shields & Communications Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,800 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability owns 2,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Osterweis Cap Incorporated has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 3,600 shares. Hudson Bay LP holds 2,000 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 338,827 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $59.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.