Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Valuation Declined; As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Valuation Rose, Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $4.38 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 2.22M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 1.74M shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings.