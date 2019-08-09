Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Upped Its Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Valuation Declined; Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Increased Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 89.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 36,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 77,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, up from 40,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 5.89 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 3.85M shares traded or 1.47% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $55.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 108,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,443 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was sold by Schatz Jacob J..

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 19,383 shares to 4,754 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 20,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,371 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

