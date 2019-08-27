Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Upped Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $33.66 Million as Stock Declined; Actuant (ATU) Stock Price Declined While Mairs & Power Has Cut Its Stake

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 19,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 360,508 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, down from 379,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 182,980 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 2.92 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06 million for 29.50 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year's $0.39 per share. ATU's profit will be $11.06 million for 29.50 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 86,240 shares to 800,865 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digi Int’l Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 27,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares to 301,393 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.