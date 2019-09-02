Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Raised By $33.66 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Natural Alternatives International Has 1.25 Sentiment

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 182.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda acquired 336,631 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 521,231 shares with $52.53M value, up from 184,600 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame

Natural Alternatives International Inc (NAII) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 10 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 8 trimmed and sold holdings in Natural Alternatives International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.39 million shares, down from 2.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Natural Alternatives International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 638 shares traded. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAII) has declined 0.59% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NAII News: 03/05/2018 – Team CarnoSyn® 2018 NFL Draft Highlights – A CarnoSyn® Sponsored Athlete Update; 14/05/2018 – Natural Alternatives 3Q EPS 30c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Natural Alternatives International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAII); 15/05/2018 – Pacific View Asset Mgmt Buys Into Natural Alternatives; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FOR WORKING CAPITAL LINE OF CREDIT TO FEB 1, 2021; 26/03/2018 NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $71.36 million. The firm offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It has a 7.22 P/E ratio. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. for 11,149 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 16,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 103,510 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc., a Arizona-based fund reported 2,000 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 342,065 shares to 301,393 valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) stake by 108,450 shares and now owns 296,443 shares. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was reduced too.

